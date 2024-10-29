Centre doubles down on digital security for citizens

New Delhi, Oct 29 National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the United Service Institution of India (USI) on Tuesday organised the quad cyber challenge as part of the cyber ‘Swachhta Abhiyaan’ to promote cyber security for citizens.

The quad cyber challenge was announced by the quad leaders to strengthen responsible cyber ecosystems, promote public resources, and raise cyber security awareness.

The theme for 2024 is promoting cybersecurity education and building a strong workforce.

This challenge was supported by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and had the participation of principals, faculties and students from ten Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools.

In the quad cyber challenge, speakers highlighted that cyber security is a priority area for our country and that the role of education in cyber security is paramount and plays a pivotal role in combating cyber threats.

"Schools must include cyber security awareness modules in their curriculum not only for promoting cyber security education but also to encourage the students to take up cybersecurity as a career option," they added.

The National Cyber Security Coordinator of India encouraged students to develop cyber hygiene and highlighted that the cyber Swachhta Abhiyaan is a significant step towards building a cyber-secure India.

The speakers in the event conducted awareness workshops for students and faculty members, not only to motivate them to adopt better practices in the cyber domain but encourage them to choose cyber security domains in their future career paths, especially for women.

The Experts talked about Cyber Law, Cybercrime & investigation aspects, Digital Forensics, Cyber Security career options and online safety initiatives for children.

The quad cyber challenge is an international collaborative step to thematically take up awareness campaigns in building cyber security and resilience in respective countries.

