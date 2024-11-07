Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine: Farmers To Pay a Hefty Sum of Rs 30,000

The Centre has doubled penalties for farmers burning crop stubble. According to a notification, farmers with less than two acres will be fined Rs 5,000, those with two to five acres Rs 10,000, and those with more than five acres Rs 30,000, an increase meant to curb the harmful practice. The penalties come after the Supreme Court criticized the government’s earlier, smaller fines as “toothless” in the face of rising environmental pollution. The court emphasized that previous fines lacked effectiveness due to delays in appointing adjudicating officers and implementing the necessary regulatory framework.

Centre Doubles Penalties for Stubble Burning



The government has increased fines for stubble burning. Farmers with under 2 acres will pay ₹5,000, those with 2-5 acres ₹10,000, and over 5 acres ₹30,000. pic.twitter.com/0hN5p9t2rg — IANS (@ians_india) November 7, 2024

The notification also outlines the process for handling environmental complaints through pollution control boards and the Commission for Air Quality Management. New rules for conducting inquiries and adjudicating pollution complaints are included in the amendment. In response to growing concerns, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced an anti-waste-burning campaign in the city, beginning Wednesday, as part of ongoing efforts to curb the capital’s worsening air pollution. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) hit 356 on Wednesday morning, placing it in the “very poor” category. A blanket of smog covers the city, and with temperatures above seasonal averages, residents continue to face hazardous air conditions.

Also Read: Haryana Govt to Penalise Stubble-Burning Farmers With FIRs, Red Entries and Crop Sale Restrictions

The amended penalties are the latest step in the government’s broader strategy to reduce pollution, with the administration aiming to establish a consistent framework for tackling environmental violations