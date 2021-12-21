Centre entrusted 2 cases registered under 66F of IT act 2000 to NIA for probe: MoS Home

Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that the Government has entrusted two cases registered under 66F of the Information Technology Act, 2000 to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation.

Rai in a written reply to a question of Congress MP Manickam Tagore informed the Lower House that the government has entrusted two cases registered under 66F of the Information Technology Act, 2000 to the NIA for investigation.

The minister further said that NIA has been constituted under NIA Act, 2008 to investigate the cases involving offences specified in the schedule to the Act.

He said that the mandate of the NIA has been expanded by the inclusion of more offences including Section 66F of Chapter XI of the Information Technology Act, 2000 to its Schedule through National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"The Government of India has consistently taken steps to enhance the capacity of the NIA, including manpower and infrastructure, to ensure that it is able to carry out its mandate effectively," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor