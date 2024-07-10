Centre fast-tracks Rs 1,259 crore NH-47 project to ease traffic in Ahmedabad

New Delhi, July 10 The high-level Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti has fine-tuned the Rs 1,295 crores brownfield project for upgrading a 10.63 km section of NH-47 to address increasing traffic congestion in the southern part of Ahmedabad connecting major highways and expressways.

The project aims to enhance smooth and safe traffic flow, thus improving service levels. Upgrading this critical 6 Lane Road including the elevated corridor of NH-47 (Narol Jn. to Sarkhej Jn.), is expected to facilitate more efficient movement of goods and people, contributing to the economic vitality of the region, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The 4-lanning of a 33.6 km section of NH-166 from Chokak to Sangli in Maharashtra was also evaluated at the meeting. The project will enhance connectivity between key regions of Kolhapur and Sangli in Maharashtra, at an estimated cost of INR 864 crores.

This development will reduce the travel time by 50 per cent and the distance by about 5.4 km. This will also have a significant impact on environmental attributes. The improvement of this road will save fuel and time as well as help in controlling the pollution measures due to the emission of smoke from vehicles, the statement added.

Network Planning Group (NPG) headed by Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajeev Singh Thakur, evaluated the two highway projects from the perspective of principles of PM GatiShakti which focus on the integrated development of multimodal infrastructure development, last mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity and possible synchronised implementation of the projects.

