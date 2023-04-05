Centre has got proposals for computerisation of 58,383 PACS from 24 states, 4 UTs: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], April 5 : The Centre has received proposals for the computerisation of 58,383 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) from 24 states and four Union Territories so far, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Shah shared the input through a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The Minister also informed that a centrally sponsored project for the computerisation of 63,000 functional PACS and Large Area Multipurpose Society (LAMPS) across the country with a total financial outlay of Rs 2,516 crore is under implementation.

The project entails bringing all the functional PACS onto ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) based common software, linking them with NABARD through State Cooperative Banks (StCBs) and District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs).

As per the Minister, an amount of Rs 11.28 crore has been released to Uttar Pradesh under this Project for the computerisation of 1,539 PACS.

"The Project Monitoring Units (PMUs) have been set up at Central and State Levels by NABARD," said the Minister, adding "development of software has been started by the National Level Project Software Vendor (NLPSV) selected by NABARD."

"The expected benefit of the computerisation of the PACS project, inter alia, are - increasing efficiency of their operations, ensuring speedy disbursal of loans, lowering of transaction costs, reducing imbalances in payments, seamless accounting with DCCBs and StCBs and increasing transparency," he said.

"Implementation of a Common Accounting System (CAS) and Management Information System (MIS) would enable PACS to carry out their operations online and obtain refinance and loans for their various activities from NABARD through DCCBs and StCBs," Shah further stated.

