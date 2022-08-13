Centre issues guidelines for Independence Day Celebrations, Here's what's allowed and what's not

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Centre has advised states against large gatherings for Independence Day celebrations amid strict adherence to COVID protocol.As the country gears up for the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, COVID-19 cases have been rising in some parts of the country. India is recording an average of over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily.“As a precaution, against COVID-19, large congregations in the ceremony be avoided. It is imperative that Covid guidelines are followed,” the advisory said.

Here are COVID-19 guidelines that need to be followed:

People participating in an event should wear a mask properly. In states like Delhi and Kerala, masks have been made mandatory.

It is advisable to avoid crowded places and large gatherings in poorly-ventilated spaces.

It is advisable to frequently and thoroughly clean your hands with either an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, or any other symptom of COVID-19, avoid attending any events and get yourself tested.

In small/outdoor gatherings, social distancing must be followed.

Make sure to cover your mouth and nose before coughing or sneezing.

