Centre notifies appointment of Justice Arun Bhansali as CJ of Allahabad HC

New Delhi, Feb 2 The Centre on Friday notified the appointment of Justice Arun Bhansali as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Arun Bhansali, Judge, Rajasthan High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice said.

The Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court Collegium in December 2023 forwarded its recommendation to the Centre to fill in the vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court which had arisen consequent upon the retirement of Justice Pritinker Diwaker.

Justice Bhansali was appointed as a Judge of the Rajasthan High Court in January 2013 and has been functioning there as a senior puisne Judge. Before his elevation as the judge, he practised at the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan HC in civil, company, constitutional and taxation cases.

In its statement released on the website of the apex court, the SC Collegium had noted that during his tenure of nearly eleven years as a Judge of the High Court, he has authored more than 1,230 reported judgments.

"He has acquired extensive experience in dispensing justice in the Rajasthan High Court. He is considered to be a competent judge with sound legal acumen and, would therefore be an eminently suitable choice to be elevated as Chief Justice of the largest High Court in the country," it had said.

