Centre sanctions Rs 1,313.28 cr for vital Aizawl Bypass Tunnel in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 7 The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has sanctioned Rs 1,313.28 crore for the development of a 2.5 km twin tube uni-directional Aizawl

A Mizoram government official said that spanning a total length of 4.60 km, the Aizawl Bypass Tunnel project falls under Package-2 in Aizawl district.

The primary objectives encompass mitigating congestion within Aizawl city on NH-6, circumventing heavily built-up areas, reducing traffic congestion, and enhancing road safety within capital city limits.

The initiative aims to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow, free from city-related impediments, ultimately cutting the distance between Sairang to Phaibawk by 22 km and diminishing travel time by 1.5 hours, the official said.

It is estimated that the Aizawl Bypass Road would reduce the distance between Silchar in southern Assam and the new Multi Modal Transport Route in Mizoram.

Linking Mizoram, the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) is said to be the most significant project that India has undertaken in Myanmar.

The KMMTTP was jointly undertaken by India and Myanmar to create a multi-modal mode of transport for shipment of cargo from the eastern ports of India to Myanmar as well as to the northeastern region of India through Myanmar.

The sum of Rs 1,313.28 crore was sanctioned for the Aizawl Bypass Tunnel after Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on January 4.

On his first visit to the national Capital after assuming the office as Chief Minister, he also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and discussed various issues of Mizoram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor