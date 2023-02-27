Centre seeks nominations for Senior Mission Leaders' course beginning in Japan from June 19

The Central government has sought nominations for Senior Mission Leaders' (SML) course to be held in Japan's capital Tokyo from June 19 to 30 this year.

The SML course is designed to prepare participants to assume roles and responsibilities in a mission's leadership team, such as Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG), Deputy SRSG, Force Commander, Police Commissioner, Director of Mission Support, or Chief of Staff.

The course is also intended to deepen the understanding of Member State officials of contemporary United Nations peace operations.

For the 12-day course, the Ministry of Hime Affairs (MHA) issued a letter last week to the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all states and the Union Territories (UTs).

According to the letter, the nomination of eligible and willing officers-- one male and one female-- of the rank of Inspector General and Additional Director General active in police service for the course is sought by March 24.

"Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations (PMI to UN) has informed about the invitation received from Integrated Training Service Division's (UNHQ, New York), vide which nomination of three candidates, one candidate each from the military, police and civilian domains is invited for the Senior Mission Leaders' (SML) Course to be held in Tokyo, Japan from 19 to 30 June 2023," the letter stated.

The letter was attached with the objectives along with the required eligibility criteria and financial conditions for the course for reference.

It is strongly recommended to nominate those police officers who meet the criteria outlined in attached communication from the United Nations.

As per requirements, all the costs associated with the candidate's participation including travel, visa and daily subsistence allowance have to be borne by the nominating department, organizations, state and UTs.

Nomination of eligible and willing officers -- one male and one female police officers of the rank of Inspector General and Additional Director General active in police service for the course can be forwarded through proper channel to the MHA by March 24 along with requisite documents duly signed and completed in all respects.

"The duly completed and signed Personal History Profile, Human Rights (HR) certificate along with forwarding letter including APAR and ACR gradings of Last Five Years(Mandatory) of the nominated candidates are required to be submitted (PDF format only) through E-mail at police2-un@mha.gov.in before the last date March 24," mentions the letter.

Besides Chief Secretaries of states and the UTs, the letter was sent to the Director of Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Special Protection Group, North Eastern Police Academy, National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science, Central Forensic Science Laboratories, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless.

A similar letter was also sent to the Directors General Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force, National Security Guard, Railway Police Force, Bureau of Police Research and Development, Sashastra Seema Bal, Narcotics Control Bureau, National Investigation Agency and Assam Rifles.

The Integrated Training Service of the Department of Peace Operations (DPO), jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the Hiroshima Peacebuilders Centre, will conduct the United Nations Senior Mission Leaders' (SML) course in Tokyo, Japan, from June 19 to 30, 2023. The course will be funded by the government of Japan.

A total of 26 participants will be selected.

Selection is competitive, based on the professional profiles and seniority of the candidates as well as their motivation; every attempt is made to ensure gender balance, geographical diversity, and representation of non-uniformed and uniformed mix in the group.

Candidates nominated for the course should have a strong interest in potential appointment to a senior leadership position in a United Nations field mission.

( With inputs from ANI )

