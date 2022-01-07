Centre, state should work together for public benefit, says Mamata Banerjee

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in West Bengal's Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the state and the Central government should work together for public benefit.

Banerjee, who attended the event virtually from her office, informed that the state government contributed 25 per cent of the expense needed to build the cancer institute. "The recurring cost of 71 crores was paid by the state government", she stated.

"The West Bengal government has also donated 11 acres of land to build the cancer institute. This is why the Centre and the state should work together for public benefit," she added.

The chief minister informed that the state government was using the cancer institute as a COVID-19 centre during the pandemic.

Further enumerating the other medical facilities in the state, Banerjee said, "the state government has constructed 43 new multi-super speciality hospitals, 16 mother and child centres in West Bengal. We have administered vaccine doses with record zero wastage, but we need more vaccines as 40 per population still remains unvaccinated."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata virtually on Friday while Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the event in Kolkata.

( With inputs from ANI )

