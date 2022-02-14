Centre to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India’s security

Government of India will soon ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India’s security, ANI tweeted on Monday. The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite.

Since June 2020, Centre has banned a total of around 224 Chinese apps.