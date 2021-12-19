Centre to establish university for courses on cooperative trainings, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Central government will establish a university for courses on cooperative training, with its colleges in different locations across the country.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, which commenced on Saturday.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of VAMNICOM in Pune, Shah said, "Very soon, we will establish a university for courses on cooperative training, with its colleges in different locations across the country."

Shah added, "If we want to expand the cooperative business, we have to implement a cooperative formation plan for the next 25 years, for which the Cooperation Ministry has already started working. A new policy for the same will be out very soon."

Earlier in the day, Shah inaugurated a new building of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Pune. He also had lunch with the officers of the NDRF during the inauguration of CFSL.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah offered prayers at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune, Maharashtra.

( With inputs from ANI )

