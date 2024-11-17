Centre to hold national workshop on effective redressal of public grievances

New Delhi, Nov 17 The government is set to organise a national workshop on the effective redressal of public grievances in the national capital on Monday, reflecting the commitment to responsive governance and enhancing citizens’ experiences with public grievance mechanisms.

In pursuance of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for effective, timely and meaningful redressal of public grievances and taking forward his directive that all ministries and departments should continuously improve their grievance redressal systems, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) will organise the national workshop.

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, will deliver the keynote address and launch key initiatives to reinforce grievance redressal.

These initiatives include the Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI) 2023 and the CPGRAMS Mobile App 2.0.

The workshop will include five sessions and 22 presentations by senior officials from ministries and departments.

DARPG will highlight use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics in Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), focusing on intelligent grievance management.

BHASHINI, IIT Kanpur will showcase their contributions to CPGRAMS enhancements during the workshop.

About 500 officials from central Ministries and departments and state governments are expected to participate in the workshop which will formulate the roadmap forward for effective redressal of public grievances.

Last month, PM Modi urged the top bureaucrats and ministers to ensure that issues and grievances of people are promptly addressed and acted upon rather than shuffling the files between desks.

PM Modi further suggested a 'Janta Darbar' model for Secretaries, where they could review people's grievances once a week, while the entire process being overseen by the respective ministers.

