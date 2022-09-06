Centre to rename Delhi's Rajpath as Kartavya Path

The government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath in the national capital as 'Kartavyapath' as per reports. Rajpath was likely to be renamed Kartavya Path ahead of its opening after 20 months of redevelopment on September 8, according to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry officials on September 5, 2022.

According to sources aware of the development, the 2-km stretch that was known as Kingsway before Independence would be renamed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as Kartavya (duty) Path. An NDMC source said a Council meeting was yet to be scheduled but was likely to be held on September 7. With the latest move, the entire road and area from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path, the official said.Earlier, as per the ethos of the Modi government to make nomenclature more people-centric, the name of the road on which the PM’s residence is located was also changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg.

