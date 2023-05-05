Centre trying to destroy not just Mumbai, but entire Maharashtra, says Nana Patole

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nana Patole on Friday accused the Central government of trying to weaken Maharashtra by transferring business activities to Gujarat.

While talking to , Patole said, "The financial hub in Mumbai is transferred to Gujarat. Our business activities are also being transferred to Gujarat. The main hub of the stock exchange is being taken to Gujarat. Centre is trying to weaken Mumbai financially. Centre is trying to destroy not just Mumbai, but the entire Maharashtra."

On being asked about Sharad Pawar stepping down as NCP chief, the Maharashtra Congress President said that it was the party's internal matter and the party will soon decide.

An NCP core committee earlier today held at meeting at the party office in Mumbai and rejected PAwar's decision urging the veteran leader to reconsider his decision.

The 18-member committee that met today comprised Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, KK Sharma, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, l Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Jaidev Gaikwad, Narhari Jhirwal, Fauzia Khan, President, Nationalist Mahila Congress, Dheeraj Sharma, President Nationalist Youth Congres.

NCP workers raised slogans in support of Sharad Pawar, urging him to reconsider his decision.

Sharad Pawar had on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party president's post.

His nephew Ajit Pawar supported the former's decision saying that the next party chief would work under Sharad Pawar.

The statement was instantly met with emotional protests from party workers and leaders, who urged the veteran MP to reverse his decision.

NCP state president Jayant Patil had said that even though Sharad Pawar has made the decision, people from across Maharashtra and other places are requesting him to take back his decision.

"I have conveyed the message of party leaders and workers. All sections of Maharashtra have requested Pawar Saheb to take back his decision, atleast for the next elections," Patil said yesterday.

The NCP State president said that several people have joined NCP because Sharad Pawar is the head of the party. "We have explained all this to Sharad Pawar. Therefore everyone is requesting Pawar Saheb to take back his decision."

After Pawar announced that he was quitting as NCP chief, some office bearers in the state said they would also quit their posts and asked the leader to reconsider his decision.

