Centre working on several plans to reduce pollution in Delhi, says Union Environment Minister

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday said that the Centre is working on several plans to reduce pollution in Delhi and neighbouring states have been involved in the process.

He said the use of decomposers is being emphasised to deal with the problem of stubble-burning.

The minister, who was taking part in BJP's 'intellectual meet' programme on Union Budget 2022-23, said the budget was progressive and people-friendly and had several measures for the welfare of rural areas.

Answering a query on pollution in Delhi, he said the Centre was taking various steps to deal with it.

"Haryana and Uttar Pradesh government are decomposing 25 per cent more stubble than Delhi government," he said.

Bhupender Yadav said the budget will give a boost to the infrastructure and development of northeastern and hilly areas.

He said the budget also lays focus on technology, promotes digital India and initiatives like providing tapped water to every household.

( With inputs from ANI )

