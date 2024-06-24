Centre’s High-Level Panel To Oversee NTA’s Operations To Hold Meet Today

A seven-member high-level committee established by the Centre to ensure transparency and review the operations of the National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to convene on Monday, according to sources within the Education Ministry.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Education disclosed the establishment of a high-level committee comprising experts tasked with proposing reforms to enhance the examination process, strengthen data security protocols, and optimize the operations of the NTA.

Chaired by Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, former chairman of ISRO, the seven-member committee is expected to deliver its report to the ministry within the next two months.

"To ensure transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of National Testing Agency," the ministry said.

The NTA, responsible for conducting the NEET-UG exams, is under fire for alleged irregularities, sparking protests nationwide and calls from protestors and political entities for its dissolution. Adding to the controversy, an unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720 marks, intensifying concerns. On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a criminal investigation into the exam irregularities, forming dedicated teams to probe reported incidents in several states during the NEET (UG) 2024 examination held on May 5, 2024, as stated in the agency's FIR.



