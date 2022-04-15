CG Patwari Admit Card 2022 released, check how to download

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has invited admit card for the CG Patwari recruitment exam (RDP) 2022 on its official website. The exam is going to be held on April 24, from 10 AM to 1:15 PM. Candidates can download admit cards from the CG Vyapam website at cgvyapam.gov.in.

Know how to download CG Vyapam Admit Card

Go to the official website cgvyapam.gov.in

Then click on Admit Card tab.

After this click on the link to download the CG Patwari Admit Card.

Enter the registration number and date of birth of the candidate.

Then download the admit card.



