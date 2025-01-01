Chadar offering on PM’s behalf: Ajmer Sharif Dargah official says tradition continues since 1947

Jaipur, Jan 1 Union Minister for Minority and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will present the Chadar sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Dargah Sharif of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer on January 4 (Saturday).

Speaking in the context, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Chairman Sufi Foundation and Gaddi Nashin of Ajmer Dargah said that PM Narendra Modi has been sending chadar to Ajmer Dargah for the last 10 years.

"The 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti commenced in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on Wednesday, marking the occasion with the sighting of the moon. On January 4, a ceremonial chadar (sacred offering) will be presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the annual Urs of Gareeb Nawaz. Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will deliver the chadar to Ajmer on the Prime Minister’s behalf," he told IANS.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty, announcing the beginning of the Urs, extended his congratulations to all attendees. He noted that Prime Minister Modi has been sending a chadar to the Dargah annually for the past decade, continuing a tradition that began in 1947. Along with the chadar, the Prime Minister also conveys a message of peace and brotherhood for the nation, with prayers offered for unity and harmony, he added.

Dargah cleric Syed Munnawar Chishti said, "In Ajmer, Rajasthan, the annual Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz commenced today with the sighting of the moon. Alongside this, the Jannati Darwaza, which is opened only four times a year, has also been unlocked. It will remain open for the next six days. According to belief, entering the Dargah through the Jannati Darwaza grants one a place in heaven. As a result, a large number of pilgrims are visiting the Dargah and are passing through this sacred gateway."

The tradition of the Prime Minister's chadar being offered at the Dargah Sharif is observed annually during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The Union Minister for Minority Affairs customarily represents the Prime Minister during this significant occasion.

Rijiju is scheduled to arrive at Jaipur airport at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday and will travel to Ajmer by road. The chadar offering ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

