Chamoli Train Accident: 60 Injured After Two Loco Trains Collide in Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project

At least 60 workers were injured after a loco train carrying workers and officials struck a goods train inside the Pipalkoti tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project on Tuesday night, December 30. 109 people were onboard when the incident took place, said District Magistrate (DM) Gaurav Kumar. All injured were rescued and received treatment at the hospital and their conditions are stable.

The collision occurred between two trains inside the tunnel at around 10 pm. One train was carrying construction workers, and the other was carrying materials. Both trains were operating within the construction site. Due to a sudden technical malfunction, one train rammed into the other from behind. The collision inside the narrow and dark section of the tunnel caused workers to lose balance, and several fell inside the train compartments.

#WATCH | Chamoli, Uttarakhand | Several workers injured after internal transport trains operating within the THDC hydropower project area at Pipalkoti, collided with each other.



SP Chamoli, Surjeet Singh says, "42 people have been admitted to the district hospital, out of which… pic.twitter.com/gxVEXHwScB — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

"42 people have been admitted to the district hospital, out of which 4-5 people have suffered fractures. 17 people have been admitted to Pipalkoti's Vivekananda Hospital... Two trains collided in the project area... Our force and administrative officials are present in both hospitals," said SP Chamoli, Surjeet Singh.

Also Read | Peru Train Accident: One Killed, 40 Injured in Head-on Collision Between Two Trains in Machu Picchu.

The 444-megawatt Vishnugad–Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project is coming up on the Alaknanda River between Helang and Pipalkoti in Chamoli district. The project will produce 111 megawatts of power through four turbines and is expected to be completed next year.