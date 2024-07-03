Champai Soren Resigns, Hemant Soren Set to Return as Jharkhand Chief Minister

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren resigned Wednesday, clearing the way for Hemant Soren to reclaim the position he vacated following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case. After Champai Soren's resignation, Hemant Soren met with the governor to stake his claim to form the government for the third time.

This move comes shortly after Hemant Soren was granted bail in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. Hemant Soren had stepped down earlier this year and subsequently faced legal proceedings before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. His release on bail last month paved the way for his political comeback. Champai Soren, accompanied by Hemant Soren and party leaders, submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan amidst heavy rainfall this evening.

#WATCH | Ranchi: After staking claim to form government in Jharkhand, JMM executive president Hemant Soren says, "The CM (Champai Soren) has told you everything...We will tell you everything in detail. We have followed all procedures..."

"The CM (Champai Soren) has told you everything...We will tell you everything in detail. We have followed all procedures," Hemant Soren said after staking the claim.

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren tenders resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

After tendering his resignation to Governor, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren said, "A few days ago, I was made the Chief Minister and I got the responsibility of the state. After Hemant Soren was back, our alliance took this decision and we chose Hemant Soren as our leader. Now, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minster."

#WATCH | Ranchi: After tendering his resignation to Governor, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren says "A few days ago, I was made the Chief Minister and I got the responsibility of the state. After Hemant Soren was back, our alliance took this decision and we chose Hemant Soren as our leader. Now, I have resigned from the post of Chief Minster."

Champai Soren had been serving as chief minister since February 2, after Hemant Soren stepped down due to his arrest.