Champai Soren To Be Next Jharkhand Chief Minister As Hemant Soren Resigns

Jharkhand's state transport minister and loyalist of Hemant Soren, Champai Soren, has been named as the new Chief Minister following the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday. The move came after Hemant Soren underwent more than six hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to land deals. Hemant Soren, also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was subsequently arrested.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in key areas of Ranchi, and a three-member team was formed to monitor the law and order situation in the Jharkhand capital during the ED questioning. Earlier, an FIR was filed against senior ED officials under the SC/ST Act at the SC/ST police station in Ranchi based on a complaint by CM Soren over searches conducted by the agency at his Delhi residence.

Amid the ED questioning, ruling coalition MLAs were seen leaving the Jharkhand CM’s residence in buses to reach Raj Bhavan. The investigation by the ED relates to an alleged "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand. So far, 14 people, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Hundreds of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers and supporters gathered in Ranchi’s Morabadi ground to protest against the questioning of Soren. The ED had previously questioned Hemant Soren on January 20, and the recent developments have sparked tensions, leading to protests by party members.

The ED's investigation is centered around alleged irregularities in land ownership changes orchestrated by a criminal syndicate.