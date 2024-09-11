Chandigarh Blast Video: Unidentified Men Reportedly Hurl Grenade at Sector 10 Residence, CCTV Captures Explosion Moment | WATCH

Unidentified men hurled a grenade at a residence in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Wednesday evening. The attack targeted Kothi No. 575, but no injuries were reported. The blast caused significant chaos and damage, shattering windows and flower pots.

A 30-second CCTV footage from the area captured the moment of the explosion. The suspects, who arrived at the scene in an autorickshaw, fled immediately after the blast. The incident, which occurred around 6:45 p.m., was loud enough to be heard over half a kilometre away, creating widespread panic in the area.

Senior police officials and a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) rushed to the scene to investigate.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said that the explosion was a small pressure-type blast. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the attack. "There has been a minor pressure blast here, which has damaged some windows and a few flower pots. The CFSL team has arrived, and all evidence is being collected. The investigation is ongoing," she said.