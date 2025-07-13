Chandigarh Horror: Human Skeleton Found Near Sector-44 Petrol Pump, Police Suspect Murder

A human skeleton was found on Saturday evening in a forested area near a petrol pump in Chandigarh’s Sector-44, causing panic in the locality. IANS, citing police officials, reported that a skeleton with a bag and a pair of shoes was found near Sector 44 forest. Identified as a 50-year-old Rajendra Verma from Burail via Aadhaar card, police suspect murder and have begun investigations, sealing the area and involving forensic experts. The body was discovered around 6:30 PM and was immediately taken into custody for further examination. A forensic team was called to collect evidence from the scene.

Police Reveal Eyewitness Account and Initial Evidence

A local resident, Kaushal Verma, told police that he noticed a foul smell while passing by the area near the petrol pump and initially thought it was from fish. Curious, he entered the nearby jungle and found a human skeleton. Scared and unsure whether to report it, he eventually contacted the police at 6:30 PM. Police officials arrived on-site along with the SMO and forensic team. “The FSL could tentatively confirm it was a male, likely over 45 years of age. Exact details will be confirmed after the postmortem examination,” an official said.

Items Recovered and Ongoing Investigation in Burail

At the site, police recovered a small bag containing pants, t-shirts, a belt, and a salary slip dated 2022. The area was sealed off for forensic investigation, and the skeleton was shifted to the mortuary. Sector-34 police have started a deeper probe based on items found near the body. The team also visited Burail village to question locals about Rajendra Verma and gather possible leads. DNA profiling has been initiated to confirm the identity. Police have sent all material evidence for lab testing and are treating the case as a potential homicide.