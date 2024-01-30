Chandigarh Mayoral Elections: Stringent Security Measures Implemented

Tight security measures are in place for the Chandigarh mayoral polls scheduled for Tuesday, as a fierce contest looms between the BJP and the AAP-Congress alliance for the mayor, senior deputy mayor, and deputy mayor positions. Approximately 700 police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, have been deployed to ensure law and order during the election at the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation building, officials confirmed.

The mayoral polls, mandated by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, hold significant importance as the opposition INDIA bloc members, Congress, and AAP have joined forces to challenge the BJP, which has held the mayor's post for the past eight years.

Under the alliance agreement, AAP is vying for the mayor's position, while Congress is putting forth candidates for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor. BJP's Manoj Sonkar and AAP's Kuldeep Kumar are contesting for the mayor's post.

In the race for senior deputy mayor, BJP's Kuljeet Sandhu faces off against Congress' Gurpreet Singh Gabi. Meanwhile, BJP's Rajinder Sharma and Congress' Nirmala Devi compete for the deputy mayor position.

With 14 councillors, BJP holds a significant presence in the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, as an ex-officio member, possesses voting rights. AAP has 13 councillors, while Congress holds seven. Additionally, the Shiromani Akali Dal contributes one councillor.

Originally slated for January 18, the polls were postponed to February 6 by the Chandigarh administration due to the presiding officer's illness. The decision was also influenced by an assessment of the law-and-order situation. These elections occur annually during the House's five-year term. Notably, Congress abstained from voting in 2022 and 2023, leading to BJP's victories. The mayoral election is conducted via secret ballot.