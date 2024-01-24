Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Elections on January 30, Know Time and Guidelines
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 24, 2024 04:19 PM2024-01-24T16:19:30+5:302024-01-24T16:21:47+5:30
On Wednesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed that the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections will be held on January 30 at 10 am.
Councilors coming to vote must arrive without security personnel and supporters. The security of councilors is the responsibility of the Chandigarh Police. The court stated that the Chandigarh Police will be entirely responsible for security during the Municipal Corporation elections.
