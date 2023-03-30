Chandigarh Police arrests 2 associates of Bambiha group

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 30 : A team of operation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two persons, who are associates of the Davinder Bambiha group, police said on Thursday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sahil alias Mukul Rana (26) and Jimmy Bansal (29).

According to the police, on March 12, the Bambiha group associates were arrested from the area near Sports Complex Sector-50.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act have been registered in the matter.

Police also recovered one 09 mm sophisticated pistol, eight live cartridges and one magazine from the possession of the duo.

Earlier this month, the operation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested four associates of the gangster group, who revealed that a plot to kill Punjabi singers Babbu Maan and Mankirt Aulakh was going on.

The four persons, identified as Manu Batta (29), Aman Kumar (29), Sanjeev Kumar (23) and Kamaldeep (26), told police that a plan was on to assassinate the duo of Punjabi singers.

"The arrested persons, during the interrogation, told that they were contacted by foreign-based gangsters through Whatsapp for the supply of long-range weapons from Jammu and Kashmir as a conspiracy to kill the Punjabi singers was going on," the police had said.

"During interrogation, one accused Aman revealed that a hardcore gangster Prince, a close-aide of Canada based gangster Lucky Patial, had contacted him through Whatsapp and asked if there is any accomplice of him in Jammu and Kashmir who could supply long-range weapons," Chandigarh Police said, adding that a plot to kill Babbu Maan and Mankirt Aulakh was on.

"Prince told me that he want long range weapons from J-K as he wants to take revenge of the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala," police quoted the 29-year-old accused as saying.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor