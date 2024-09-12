Chandigarh Sector 10 Bomb Blast Case: Police Offers Rs 2 Lakh Reward for Information on Suspects

Chandigarh Police has offered a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the remaining two suspects in connection with the blast case in Sector 10. On Wednesday evening, a small suspected pressure-type explosion occurred at a residence in Chandigarh's Sector 10, causing damage to windows and flower pots in the area, according to the police.

"Chandigarh Police announces reward of Rs 2 lakhs for providing any information leading to the arrest of other two suspects involved in the blast case at sector 10. In clue of said two suspects persons, information can be given on Police control room no. 0172-2749194 or 112 and WhatsApp no 9465121000," Police said in a statement.

VIDEO | Chandigarh sector 10 bomb blast case: Sub-Inspecter Lakhwinder Singh briefs the media about the incident. Investigation is underway.



A low-intensity explosion occurred at a house in the upscale Sector 10 area on Wednesday evening with its owner claiming that two persons… pic.twitter.com/LgLFRIIjxA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 12, 2024

Sub Inspector Lakhwinder Singh stated that the investigation is ongoing, and a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory will visit the incident site today. The investigation could not be completed yesterday due to darkness.

