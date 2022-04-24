Chandrakant Patil condemns attack on Kirit Somaiya, warns of retaliation

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, Chandrakant Patil condemned the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and warned of retaliation action against the state government on Sunday.

He also emphasised that the attack on Somaiya was done inside the police premises and alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was propagating violence.

"The attack on Kirit Somaiya was not an attempt to kill him. It happened in the police station premises. Now MVA govt is propagating violence in front of police. Do you want to create Kerala or Bengal like situation in Maharashtra?" asked Patil.

Calling out the attack on Mohit Kamboj, he said," Mohit Kamboj was also attacked a day before. If state administration with the help of police will crumble the law and order situation, then BJP would retaliate in the same way. Our workers won't remain silent."

Earlier Somaiya visited Khar Police Station to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana who was arrested on Saturday. As per Somaiya, he was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena goons.

( With inputs from ANI )

