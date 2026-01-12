Changing Jobs? Your EPF Savings Remain Safe If You Follow These Steps

Changing jobs does not mean your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) savings disappear. In most situations, the accumulated amount remains secure under your Universal Account Number (UAN). When you move to a new organisation, a new member ID is linked to the same UAN, and the EPF balance must be transferred properly. Difficulties generally arise due to documentation delays or technical glitches on the EPFO portal rather than policy issues. The UAN is intended to remain the same throughout a person’s career, but discrepancies in personal details or failure to share the old UAN can lead to the creation of a new one.

If multiple UANs are generated, it can break the continuity of service, delay fund transfers, and create hurdles during withdrawals. To avoid these complications, employees should ensure that only one UAN remains active. Instead of withdrawing EPF after every job change, transferring the balance is considered the right approach. This helps preserve service history and ensures long-term retirement benefits remain intact. The online transfer process can be completed using Form 13, which allows seamless movement of funds from the previous employer to the new one without affecting accumulated savings.

Another common reason for transfer delays is incomplete or unverified KYC details. Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account information must be correctly linked and approved, as even a small mismatch in names can stop the process. Updating the exit date is equally important, as claims may be rejected if the previous employer fails to record it. After every job change, employees should check these details, continue using the same UAN, keep KYC information updated, and transfer EPF promptly to avoid future inconvenience.