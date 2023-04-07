Charges framed against Atiq Ahmad in trader assault case

Lucknow, April 7 The CBI court on Friday framed charges against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his son Umar in a case related to kidnapping and assault of a businessman in Deoria jail where Atiq was then lodged.

Charges have been framed under various sections of IPC.

Atiq appeared in court via video conferencing.

Atiq had allegedly assaulted a Lucknow-based businessman Mohit Jaiswal in Deoria jail where he was lodged in December 2018 after getting him abducted.

The businessman had claimed that Ahmed forced him to sign away property worth Rs 40 crore.

In his police complaint, Mohit Jaiswal, alleged that Atiq Ahmed, his son Umar and about 15 others forcibly took away his SUV in which he was driven to Deoria from the state capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor