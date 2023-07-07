Chartered Accountant evading arrest for the past 5 years held by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], July 7 : The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a fraud Chartered Accountant who had been evading arrest for the past 5 years and who also had a reward of Rs 50,000 on him, informed Delhi Police on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Anil Kumar Bansal, a 61-year-old resident of Rohini, Delhi.

"The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a fraud Chartered Accountant and proclaimed offender, Anil Kumar Bansal, 61 years old, a resident of Sector-22, Rohini, Delhi, who had been evading his arrest for the last 05 years. A reward of Rs 50,000/- was also declared on his arrest in case U/s 420/468/471/120-B IPC, PS-EOW, Delhi," said the police.

The accused had allegedly cheated more than Rs 13 crore from more than 25 victims, said the police.

"In the year 2018, complainant Arun Kumar Khatri alleged that one Anil Kumar Bansal, proprietor at SBM Export Ltd., Connaught Place, Delhi, hatched a conspiracy and dishonestly procured his electronics goods on forged firms documents without making payment. Further, it revealed that there are many victims who were also cheated by the alleged person using the same modus operandi. The accused person had cheated an amount of Rs 13,72,00,000/- from more than 25 victims," said Special CP Crime Ravinder Yadav.

During the investigation, it has also been revealed that alleged Anil Kumar Bansal had another firm in the name and style of M/s Shri Balaji Overseas at Connaught Place, Delhi, and also cheated one Parag Pahwa, resident of Moti Nagar, Delhi, to the tune of Rs 6 crore on the pretext of purchasing 500 pieces of LED TV, the police said.

"In this regard, another case under section 406/420/120-B IPC was also registered at PS Moti Nagar, Delhi, and the investigation was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). During the investigation, all sincere efforts were made to trace the alleged Anil Kumar Bansal, but he could not be traced," the police further added.

The accused, Anil Kumar Bansal, was later arrested from Sector -22, Rohini, Delhi, said the police.

The accused started a new firm in a lavish shopping complex and started dealing with the complainants. He showed a rosy picture to the complainants, saying that he is a big dealer and deals in large consignments. He lured victims on false pretexts and instantly paid the 25pc amount to the victims, said the police.

To enhance business relations, he induces vendors to deliver him valuable goods without making a payment. On false pretexts, victims easily deliver the items without any payment. The accused had offices in Delhi & NCR, the police added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor