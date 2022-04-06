Check MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the result of the class 10, 12 board exams by 10th April 2022. "The Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week," the official said. The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) will soon complete the evaluation process for the class 10 and 12 exams, which commenced on 6th March 2022. So, the MP 12th result 2022 will be released as per the dates announced. As per the report, the class 10 and 12 exam results are likely to be out by April end or the first week of May 2022" said the official.

This time MP Board 10th 12th exams were held in February and March. The exams were held offline after the two years of the pandemic. This year total of 18 lakhs of students has appeared for Madhya Pradesh class 10th and 12th board exams. However, students can check results on the official website mpresults. nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.