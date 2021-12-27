Chennai airport customs seizes gold worth Rs 42.27 lakhs
By ANI | Published: December 27, 2021 05:05 AM2021-12-27T05:05:26+5:302021-12-27T05:15:07+5:30
Customs officials at Chennai Airport seized 944 gms of gold worth Rs 42.27 lakhs from the baggage of three passengers who had arrived from Colombo and Sharjah.
Customs officials seized gold under the Customs Act.
( With inputs from ANI )
