Chennai city police orders inquiry on alleged custodial death

Chennai, June 13 Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Police, Shankar Jiwal has ordered an inquiry into an alleged custodial death at the Kodungaiyur police station in the city.

S. Rajeshekar (33), a history-sheeter, was picked by the Kodungaiyur Police from Munthiri Thoppu in the neighbouring Tiruvallur district for a crime that took place in the jurisdiction of Kodungaiyur police station.

Sources in the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner's office told that he was picked up on Sunday.

Police said that the accused had 27 cases against him, including house breaks, robbery, theft, and attempt to murder, and a history-sheet was opened in his name at Sholavaram police station.

The Kodungaiyur special police got the information that Rajashekar was behind the crime committed under its jurisdiction and picked him up.

Police said that he confessed to his crime and was sitting at the police outpost on Sunday when he complained of uneasiness and police immediately took him to hospital.

He was administered emergency first aid and injection and he recovered, police said.

However after some time, he again complained of uneasiness and was taken to the Government Stanley Medical College hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Sources have told that a case has been registered under Section 176 of CrPc and a magisterial probe will follow as he suspect died in police custody.

This is the second incident of alleged custodial death in the Chennai city police limits within the past two months.

A Scheduled Caste person, Vignesh was picked up by the Secretariat colony police on April 17. He died the next day in police custody.

