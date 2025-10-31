Chennai ED Office Receives Bomb Threat, Sniffer Dog, BDDS Team Conduct Searches

A bomb threat has been received at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Friday, October 31. According to the news agency ANI, threatening emails to blow offices of Tamil Nadu DGP and ED headquarters were received at the official email addresses.

The ED office is situated at Shastri Bhawan in Nungambakkam. Bomb disposal squad (BDDS), along with police and a sniffer dog, rushed to the spot and initiated searches at the premises. A team of eight BDDS personnel and a sniffer dog thoroughly checked the ED office's premises with metal detectors and declared the message a hoax as nothing suspicious was found during the searches.

Also Read | Mumbai Children Hostage Case: Police Recover Air Gun, Petrol, Inflammable Rubber Solution and Lighter From Studio in Powai.

The email was sent in the name of MPL Rao, self-proclaimed as a Maoist, ED told The Times of India. The central investigation agency's email states that they wanted to target Umashankar IAS and Unnamalai Thiagarajan in the ELCOT case and that the blast should serve as a warning to ED for what it did to KN Nehru.

Today, Tamil Nadu Police Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted searches at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Shastri Bhawan at Chennai Nungambakkam, after a bomb threat email was received at both the Tamil Nadu DGP’s official address and the ED headquarters:… — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

According to police, the search was carried out as per the protocol, as it could not assume the mail was fake. The hoax mail came after ED wrote to the state DGP G Venkatraman about the cash for job scam it detected during its searches in TVH's properties in April this year.