Chennai grapples with heavy rains as remnant of Cyclone Ditwah batters city

Chennai, Dec 1 Chennai came to a grinding halt on Monday as the depression left behind by Cyclone Ditwah over the Bay of Bengal triggered relentless downpours across the city.

The intense rain flooded major roads, uprooted trees, disrupted traffic and submerged several neighbourhoods, forcing authorities to issue strong advisories urging people to remain indoors.

The impact was visible on Greenways Road, where multiple trees were uprooted amid heavy rain and gusty winds. At least three vehicles were damaged and Fire and Rescue Services teams were deployed to clear large debris.

Traffic in the area was halted until police restored partial movement.

Across the city, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) reported widespread disruptions. Arterial roads, subways and underpasses were inundated within hours, turning major corridors into waterlogged danger zones.

With most subways closed because of flooding, police warned motorists not to attempt to cross any submerged stretch under any circumstances.

Commuters in south Chennai faced severe problems as the Sholinganallur-Medavakkam Road became entirely impassable. Travellers bound for Tambaram were advised to use alternate routes via OMR.

In the northern belt, the Manali-Thiruvottiyur stretch was rendered unnavigable, with waist-deep water forcing authorities to bar all vehicular movement.

Critical junctions such as Madhya Kailash, and pockets including North Boag Road, witnessed heavy waterlogging and traffic gridlock. Long snarls also affected Tambaram and several suburban areas, stranding thousands for hours.

Residential areas suffered repeated flooding. Localities including Ambattur, Avadi, Virugambakkam, Vadapalani and Iyyappanthangal reported steadily rising water levels, with residents blaming inadequate stormwater drainage.

In severely affected zones such as Mugalivakkam, traffic police were fully deployed, but vehicles continued to inch through deep pools of rainwater.

Authorities advised commuters to use relatively unaffected stretches such as Anna Salai and Poonamallee High Road where possible. Chennai Metro Rail continued to operate normally between Airport and Central, offering commuters a safer travel option.

Access to Marina Beach was strictly prohibited due to rough seas and high waves generated by the depression.

With more heavy rain forecast through the night, the GCTP urged citizens to monitor real-time updates on its official social media channels, particularly X (@ChennaiTraffic), and to follow all safety instructions.

