Chennai IAF Air Show: 5 Dead, Nearly 100 Hospitalised During Indian Air Force Event at Marina Beach (Watch Videos)

At least five people killed and 96 others injured were admitted to the various hospitals in Tamil Nadu's Chennai during the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) on Sunday, October 6. According to the reports, the incident occurred during the IAF event at Maria Beach on Sunday, allegedly due to poor crowd management.

The deceased have been identified as Srinivasan (48), Karthikeyan (34) , John Babu (56), and Dinesh. The air show was conducted ahead of Indian Air Force Day 2024, which will be held on October 8 (Tuesday).

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami blamed the Tamil Nadu government for not managing the crowd during the IAF air show event on Sunday. Palaniswami claimed that due to poor management and heat stroke, five innocent lives were lost at the event.

"On the occasion of the 92nd Inauguration Day of the Indian Air Force, which is one of the most important components of the Indian Defense Department, an air adventure program was staged in Chennai today to celebrate the strength of the Air Force. As the notification for this was published in advance, knowing that lakhs of people would come to visit, the Tamil Nadu government informed that arrangements have been made for transportation and basic facilities. However, in today's program, administrative arrangements and Crowds and traffic were not managed properly as the police force is also inadequate to regulate," said Palaniswami.

"The news is shocking that people are stuck in heavy traffic, even drinking water is not available, and many people have been admitted to hospital due to heatstroke and 5 people have died so far. This pains me," Palaniswami expressed anguish over the deaths of five people.

According to the News Minute report, over 13 lakh attendees flocked to the venue by train, metro, cars, and buses, disrupting rail and road traffic. The event entered the Limca Book of Records for attracting the largest gathering for an air show.

"My strong condemnation of the DMK government for failing to properly coordinate even such an important event. Events to celebrate the end of the Air Force have been going well in various cities of India so far, but the loss of life in the event that took place in Tamil Nadu today is very sad. My strong condemnation to this M K Stalin government for failing to provide proper security for this event," AIADMK leader attack MK Stalin's government for the tragedy.

The Lighthouse metro station nearby and the Chennai MRTS railway station at Velachery, which serves as the closest junction connecting Chintadripet near the Marina, were swarmed by several hundreds of people and many found it difficult to even get a foothold to stand on the platform. Despite this, many risked journeying while others had to miss the train.

Two persons took ill while returning home and while one succumbed at the government hospital, another man died near his bike on Anna Salai. The arterial roads from Marina connecting various parts of the city too were affected by traffic snarls and the vehicles remained stationary for several minutes at a spot.