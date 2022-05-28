Chennai man kills wife, children before ending life

Chennai, May 28 In a gruesome incident, a 41-year-old man slit the throat of his wife and two children before committing suicide, police said on Saturday.

Prakash, who was running an Ayurvedic medicine shop, was in acute financial crisis which may have forced him to take the extreme step.

Local people said that he has reportedly used a portable cutter to slit the throats.

His wife Gayatri (35), son Harikrishnan (11) and daughter Nityasree (9) were those who were killed in a dastardly act of Prakash.

Shankar Nagar police have registered a case and commenced an investigation. Police said that the bodies have been sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College hospital for post-mortem.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor