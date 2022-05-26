Chennai: PM Modi to inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under Lighthouse project today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under the Light House Project - Chennai.

The project has been built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

"It uses the best of new-age global technologies, materials and processes in the construction sector for the first time in the country at such a large scale. This project makes use of the Precast Concrete Construction System as used in US and Finland", stated a release.

PM Modi had launched the Lighthouse projects on January 1, 2021 to use new technology to complete housing projects faster while making them more resilient. Since then, he has been regularly reviewing the status of the project, including through drone-based monitoring.

The project has been completed in quick time and will prove to be a boon to the poor.

This will be his first visit to Chennai after the DMK government came to power in the state last year.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

In Chennai, as per the PMO press release, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore here." These projects will also help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and also help create employment opportunities," the release stated.

In Chennai, he will dedicate to the nation five projects worth over Rs 2,900 crore. The 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a project cost of over Rs. 500 crore, will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region. The 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu, built at a project cost of over Rs. 590 crore, will facilitate running of more Suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travellers.

