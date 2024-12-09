Chennai Police shoots at history sheeter, arrested

Chennai, Dec 9 The Greater Chennai Police fired at and arrested a history-sheeter who was evading arrest.

A police team, led by Sub-Inspector Premkumar, attempted to apprehend Arivazhagan alias Hari (24) of Thirumullaivoyal, who has several criminal cases against him.

On Monday, as the police closed in on him, Arivazhagan brandished a country-made pistol and attempted to fire at the officers.

In response, Sub-Inspector Premkumar shot him below the knee, rendering him immobile.

Arivazhagan was arrested and admitted to Government Stanley Medical College, where he is undergoing treatment.

A senior police officer described Arivazhagan as an “A” category history-sheeter.

He had been hiding in a housing quarter at Pananthope Railway Colony, Ayanavaram.

Police said he was allegedly involved in at least six criminal offences, including murder and attempted murder, in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts.

He has murder cases pending at the Sembium and Pulianthope police stations in Greater Chennai City, as well as another murder case and an attempted murder case at the Sholavaram police station.

Additionally, he is implicated in a ganja-peddling case in Minjur and another attempted murder case in Thiruthani.

A trial court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him after he failed to appear in connection with a criminal case registered by the Chennai City Police.

A special team led by Otteri Sub-Inspectors Premkumar and Venkateshwaran was formed to apprehend him.

The accused had been evading arrest for the past couple of years and the police team had travelled to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh in search of him.

He reportedly fled to Chennai, fearing retaliation from associates of a history-sheeter whose murder he was allegedly involved in.

On Sunday, the special team traced him to his hideout in Chennai.

During his arrest, the police seized a country-made pistol, a knife, and 6 kilograms of ganja.

This is one of several encounter-related incidents since M. Arun took office as the Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner.

After the murder of BSP State President K. Armstrong on July 5, 2024, three notorious criminals were shot dead by the city police in alleged encounters.

On July 14, 2024, the police shot dead K. Thiruvengadam, a prime suspect in Armstrong’s murder.

According to police, Thiruvengadam attacked officers when he was brought to Madhavaram Lake to identify weapons used in the crime, prompting them to fire in self-defence.

Another gangster, Kakathope Balaji, was killed on September 18. He allegedly attacked police officers while hiding in Vyasarpadi.

Balaji had 64 criminal cases against him, including murder.

Similarly, on September 23, notorious gangster “seizing” Raja was shot dead.

Raja, arrested in Andhra Pradesh and brought to Chennai, reportedly attacked police officers when his handcuffs were removed during an investigation.

Commissioner M. Arun had previously stated that the police might need to use tactics that “gangsters understand” to maintain law and order.

