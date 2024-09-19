Chennai Shocker: Food Delivery Boy Dies by Suicide in Kolathur After Heated Argument With Women Customer

A 19-year-old delivery executive, who was involved in a heated argument with a woman customer when he went to deliver groceries, died by suicide at his residence. According to the Kolathur police, the deceased was identified as J Pavithran of Kolathur, a Bcom student. He was a part-time delivery executive with a food aggregator. On September 11, Pavithran went to a house in Korattur to deliver groceries.



Police said that the delivery was delayed as he could not locate the house. When he managed to hand over the grociers, the woman customer argued with him for the delay. "Later, the woman raised a complaint with the delivery company and asked them not to send Pavithran again for delivery. We do not know what action was taken from the company's side," a police source said.

Two days later, on Friday, Pavithran allegedly hurled a stone at the woman's house and broke a window pane. Following this, the woman lodged a complaint with the Korattur police and a CSR was issued. Pavithran's parents were called and he was let off with a warning. On Tuesday, Pavithran ended his life at his house. A case has veen registered and further investigation is on.