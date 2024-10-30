Chennai Shocker: School Headmistress Booked For Having Sex With Female Teacher After Spiking Her Drinks

A 40-year-old headmistress has been charged with sexually assaulting a 22-year-old teacher after allegedly spiking her drinks during a visit to discuss half-yearly examinations at her home in Injambakkam. According to police, the teacher had joined the school just five days prior and reported that she blacked out after consuming the drink offered by the headmistress.

Investigations revealed that the headmistress and the teacher had reportedly been meeting in private over the past two years, On the day of the incident, the headmistress allegedly locked the teacher inside her home, where the sex assault took place.

Upon regaining consciousness, she discovered herself semi-naked and with visible injuries on her body.

She subsequently approached the Thiruvanmiyur police, who registered a case and arrested the headmistress. The all-women police team presented the suspect before a magistrate court, where she was later granted bail and released.