Chennai: Woman Falls from Moving Train at Tambaram Station; Rescued by Railway Employee (Watch Video)

Tamil Nadu: Quick-thinking of railway employee at Tambaram station in the Chennai saves life of female passenger, who slipped while getting on board. Video of this tragic accident has surfaced on social media sparking concern among netizen. The incident took place on Saturday December 20, 2025.

Video shared by Southern Railway said in an X shows, woman missed the step and slipped from moving train. She fell in the gap between platform and train leaving by-stander shock. One of the railway employee noticed and ran behind the woman. While sharing this video, e Southern Railway said in an X post, “Swift alertness by Shri Nithish Kumar, Ticket Checking Staff (CCTC/TBM), at Tambaram on 20.12.2025, saved a lady passenger who accidentally slipped while boarding a Beach-bound train."

Swift alertness by Shri Nithish Kumar, Ticket Checking Staff (CCTC/TBM), at Tambaram on 20.12.2025, saved a lady passenger who accidentally slipped while boarding a Beach-bound train.



His timely action and presence of mind averted a serious accident, reflecting exemplary… pic.twitter.com/qRhNsgLcrA — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) December 22, 2025

Upon hearing the commotion, Kumar immediately ran towards the woman, followed by other ticket checking staff. Southern Railway commended his timely action and presence of mind, stating that it averted a serious accident and reflected exemplary devotion to duty and commitment to passenger safety. Railway authorities continue to appeal to the public to avoid boarding or deboarding moving trains, as such incidents remain frequent.