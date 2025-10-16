Chennai’s unfinished stormwater drains heighten anxiety as northeast monsoon begins

Chennai, Oct 16 As Chennai begins to experience the first spells of the northeast monsoon, concerns are mounting across the city over the unfinished stormwater drain (SWD) works that threaten to undo the flood-mitigation efforts.

Despite repeated assurances from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), crucial desilting and drain-laying projects remain incomplete, leaving residents in several localities bracing for waterlogging and traffic disruption.

In Saidapet’s Kumaran Colony, the situation has become particularly tense. Work on a key stormwater drain along Kumaran Colony 1st Street was abruptly halted for nearly two weeks due to a change in the alignment plan.

The decision to shift the drain from one side of the road to the other -- after objections citing proximity to houses and borewells -- has further delayed progress. The timing of the resumed work, coinciding with the onset of rains, has added to residents’ frustration, as the busy stretch leading to Aranganathan Subway and Old Mambalam Road remains blocked.

The delay has also hit small businesses hard. Local shop owners and mechanics have seen footfall plummet as the area remains cordoned off for the ongoing work. Many have expressed fears that the hurried attempt to finish before the rains could compromise the quality and durability of the drains, creating fresh maintenance problems later.

Corporation engineers confirmed that all road-cutting operations are complete and assured that the remaining stretch of the drain would be finished shortly. However, the visible haste with which the project is being wrapped up has not eased public apprehensions.

Elsewhere in the city, similar complaints have surfaced. On Konnur High Road, the ongoing SWD construction has narrowed traffic lanes, leading to persistent congestion and fears that even light rainfall could paralyse movement in the Ayanavaram area.

Officials from the SWD department maintain that no new work has been initiated and that efforts are concentrated on completing ongoing projects safely, using barricades to prevent accidents. Yet, with the monsoon setting in and key drains still under construction, Chennai faces another test of its preparedness -- one that will determine whether the extensive investments in flood control can withstand the season’s first true downpour.

