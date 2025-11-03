Chevella Bus Accident: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Victims, Rs 50,000 for Injured

A truck loaded with gravel collided with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus in Chevella town of Ranga Reddy district on Monday morning, November 3. In this brutal accident, 20 people lost their lives, and several others were injured. The bus was carrying around 70 passengers. PM Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased. He also announced giving Rs. 50,000 to the people injured in this road accident in the Rangareddy district of Telangana. This accident happened on the Hyderabad–Bijapur National Highway. The TGSRTC bus was coming from the Tandur depot near Mirzaguda village. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to gravel from the truck falling on the bus passengers. Several passengers sitting in the front section of the bus got trapped in it and lost their lives.

The PM’s office posted on X, “The loss of lives due to a mishap in the Rangareddy district of Telangana is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”

In this fatal accident, a 10-month-old baby, 10 women, and the drivers of both vehicles were killed. The injured passengers are being treated at a government hospital, and as per media reports, some passengers are in a critical condition. The driver and six rows behind the driver’s seat were damaged in this collision, leading to death and injuries to many passengers.

The rescue team, police, and ambulances were rushed to the spot and began rescue operations immediately after they received information about this road accident. JCBs helped in clearing the debris and pulling out survivors.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow and posted on X, “The horrific road accident that occurred in Chevella Mandal of Ranga Reddy District has caused profound shock. The visuals of the accident have been heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The government will support their families in every possible way and stand by them. We are taking war-footing measures to provide better medical assistance to the injured. I have spoken with the State Chief Secretary and the State DGP on this matter. I have instructed that the injured be shifted to Hyderabad for better medical treatment. I have directed the Collector, local MLAs, and Transport Minister Sri Ponnam Prabhakar to visit the accident site and oversee relief measures. CM Revanth Reddy has expressed grief. The CM has directed officials to reach the spot immediately and undertake necessary relief measures. The CM has ordered that complete details related to the accident be provided from time to time.”

The accident led to a massive traffic jam on the Hyderabad–Bijapur National Highway. Several vehicles were seen lined up for several kilometres on the Chevella–Vikarabad stretch.