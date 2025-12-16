Chhattisgarh: 11 IAS officers transferred in administrative reshuffle

Raipur, Dec 16 In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the Chhattisgarh government has transferred 11 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, leading to changes in collectors of multiple districts and additional responsibilities for some.

The order, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Tuesday, aims to streamline administration and bring fresh officers to key positions.

A notable appointment is that of IAS officer Bhoskar Vilas Sandeepan (2011 batch), who has been posted as Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Chhattisgarh until further orders. This posting has been approved by the Election Commission of India, reflecting preparations for upcoming electoral processes.

Among the district-level changes, Ranveer Sharma (IAS 2012) has been relieved from his role as Managing Director of the National Health Mission and assigned additional charge as Collector of Bemetara district.

Ajit Vasant (IAS 2013) has been appointed as the new Collector of Sarguja district, a key district in the state. Kunal Dudawat (IAS 2017), previously handling duties in Dantewada district, has been named Collector of Korba district.

Devesh Kumar Dhruv (IAS 2018) takes over as Collector of Dantewada, a sensitive Naxal-affected area requiring focused developmental efforts. He was looking after the Sukma district.

Pratishtha Mamgai (IAS 2018) has been transferred to Bemetara from her present position as Collector of Narayanpur district. Namrata Jain (IAS 2019) assumes charge as Collector of Narayanpur, marking a continuation in leadership transition for the region.

Amit Kumar (IAS 2019) has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Sukma district, another challenging, tribal-dominated area. In urban governance roles, Prakash Kumar Sarve (IAS 2019) has been appointed Commissioner of Bilaspur Municipal Corporation.

Gajendra Singh Thakur (IAS 2019) is the new Chief Executive Officer of Dhamtari District Panchayat.

Additionally, Roma Srivastava (IAS 2020), earlier posted as CEO of Dhamtari District Panchayat, has been transferred as Deputy Secretary in the secretariat.

These transfers, involving officers from 2011 to 2020 batches, are seen as routine administrative adjustments to enhance efficiency.

Districts like Korba, Dantewada, Sukma, and Narayanpur, known for mining and tribal issues, will see new officers focusing on development and security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor