Chhattisgarh: 18 injured, 4 in critical condition after pick-up vehicle with passengers overturns

A pick-up vehicle with 20 passengers on board overturned near Bharanda BSF camp in Narayanpur injuring 18 people, of which four are in critical condition.

The accident took place on Friday night.

Bharanda BSF11 battalion personnel rushed the injured people to the district hospital.

Narayanpur Collector Rituraj Raghuvanshi visited the injured at the hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

