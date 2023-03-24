Chhattisgarh: 5-year-old appointed as child constable in place of deceased father
Sarguja (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 24 : A five-year-old child of a deceased police officer was posted as a child constable in Chhatisgarh on Thursday.
Naman Rajwade, who is a UKG student, has been posted as a child constable in Sarguja, Chhattisgarh.
His father Raj Kumar Rajwade, a police officer, posted in Mahila Thana died in an unfortunate road accident.
Following this, the administration took the decision on compassionate grounds.
Speaking to , the wife of the deceased constable, Nitu Rajwade said, "My husband died in an accident. Now, my son has been appointed as the child constable. It hurts a bit, but I am happy for my child".
Superintendent of Police, Bhavna Gupta told that the decision was taken as per the guidelines by the administration and police headquarters.
"Raj Kumar Rajwade, who was a police officer posted in Mahila Thana, died in a road accident. According to the guidelines of the Police Headquarters, in such a case, if someone below 18 years is present in the family, he is appointed as a 'child constable'. Under this, Naman Rajwade has been appointed as child constable," she said.
