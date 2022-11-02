Chhattisgarh: 59-year-old man held for molesting minor in Janjgir Champa

A 59-year-old shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old minor girl in Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh, said police.

The incident pertains to Purani Basti locality under Janjgir police station limits.

"The incident occurred late on Monday evening. The minor girl went to get some edible stuff from a shop nearby her residence. The accused shopkeeper grabbed her and took her inside the shop," said Janjgir Champa Sub-divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Leela Shankar Kashyap.

The accused shopkeeper tried to violate the girl, following which, the nearby people rushed to the shop and beat up the shopkeeper. After that they informed the police about the matter, police informed.

"Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused," Kashyap added.

A case was registered against him under section 354 of the IPC and section 8 POCSO act.

The accused was sent on judicial remand.

Further investigations are underway.

